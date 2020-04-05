Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 5,099.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $6.10 on Friday. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

