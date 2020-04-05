Citigroup Inc. Has $37,000 Position in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) by 241.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vapotherm by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 68,372 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 394.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 185,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAPO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Vapotherm Inc has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of -2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.92% and a negative net margin of 106.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.