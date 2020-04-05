Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 466,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $12,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 657.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 129,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Enerplus Corp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.38.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.0069 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

