Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,720 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Murphy USA worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.