Bank of America Corp DE Sells 53,542 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.23% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $12,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $46,063,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,978 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,507,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,518 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 326,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 232,663 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

NBLX stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $146,075.50. Insiders acquired a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $242,007 in the last quarter.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.