Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $124,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.15.

FMS stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

