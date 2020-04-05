Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.06 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 368,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after buying an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 143,814 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,885 shares of company stock worth $804,891. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

