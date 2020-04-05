Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. The company has a market cap of $855.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director John Ross purchased 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Pluss purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

