Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.17% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $13,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10.

