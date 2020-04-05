Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,505 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

WRE stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

