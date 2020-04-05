Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.42.

NYSE:BXP opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total value of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.