Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of NYSE BKK opened at $14.67 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

