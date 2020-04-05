Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $541,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $24.16 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

