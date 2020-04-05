Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 298.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159,684 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,928,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 264,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other news, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $430,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.