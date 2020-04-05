Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 897 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,161,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,113,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 278,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.95.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $223.76 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,674 shares in the company, valued at $47,851,733.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

