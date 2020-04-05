Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 21.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 138.5% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $23.46 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

