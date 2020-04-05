Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,893,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,725 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $868,000.

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

