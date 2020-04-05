Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $526.75 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $473.91 and a one year high of $746.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

