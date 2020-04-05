Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 281,070 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of CPB opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

