Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AES by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $18,530,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AES by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 761,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

In other news, VP Tish Mendoza purchased 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,858.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AES opened at $12.24 on Friday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

