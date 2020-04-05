Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

CM opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

