Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2,193.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.86%.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

