Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 206,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 151,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,148,000. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its holdings in Weibo by 2,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 844,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 814,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Corp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

