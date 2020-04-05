Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 8,848 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 421.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $17.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.