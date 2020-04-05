Advisor Group Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stamps.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $119.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $185.20.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

