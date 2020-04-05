Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

