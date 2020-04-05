Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,697,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $26.34.

