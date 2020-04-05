Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,803. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBT opened at $52.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.64. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

