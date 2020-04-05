Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704 over the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

ENPH stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.70.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

