Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,080 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,586,000 after buying an additional 1,083,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 186,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

PRAH stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

