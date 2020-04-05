Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,047 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 197.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Insiders acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $15.83 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

