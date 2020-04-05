Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Nomura raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

