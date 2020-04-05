Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sasol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sasol by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSL opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.23. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

