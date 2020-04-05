Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,659 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,357,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,644,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,110,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after buying an additional 124,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

PNFP stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

