Advisor Group Inc. Has $87,000 Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $18.19 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.