Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 386.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.78. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $138.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

