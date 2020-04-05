Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,680 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NYSE:NDP opened at $1.22 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

