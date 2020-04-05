Advisor Group Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

GRNB stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $27.69.

