MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 628.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MAXIMUS by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.00.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.