Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,819 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. Energy Fuels Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.