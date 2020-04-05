Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.
RPAI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
