Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

RPAI stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Retail Properties of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

