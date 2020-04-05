Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €69.00 Price Target

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 85.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.00 ($68.60).

Shares of FRA opened at €37.24 ($43.30) on Friday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.49.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

