Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISNPY. Santander upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

