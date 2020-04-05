Deutsche Bank Lowers RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Hold

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Societe Generale raised RED ELECTRICA C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

RED ELECTRICA C/ADR stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. RED ELECTRICA C/ADR has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68.

About RED ELECTRICA C/ADR

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA transmits electricity; operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system; and manages electricity transmission grid in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 43,800 kilometers; and has 86,654 MVA of transformer capacity.

The Fly

