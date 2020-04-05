Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AKZOY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc
Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc
Retail Properties of America Price Target Cut to $9.00
Retail Properties of America Price Target Cut to $9.00
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde a €69.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde a €69.00 Price Target
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group
Deutsche Bank Lowers RED ELECTRICA C/ADR to Hold
Deutsche Bank Lowers RED ELECTRICA C/ADR to Hold
Akzo Nobel Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank
Akzo Nobel Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report