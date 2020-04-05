Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AKZOY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

