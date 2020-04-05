Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 852,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,357 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

