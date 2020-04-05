Imperial Capital Trims Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Target Price to $71.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 86.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $38.07 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.13.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

