Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Buy

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Aegis lifted their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

TWTR stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,434 shares of company stock worth $9,406,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

