Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

