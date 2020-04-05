XP (NYSE:XP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE XP opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XP. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

